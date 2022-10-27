SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A massive fire destroyed a historic building in downtown Shreveport just over a month ago. Now neighboring businesses say it’s a safety hazard and an eyesore.

The fire that broke out in the old Humphrey’s In the Square building on Texas Street gutted the structure, caused part of it to collapse and damaged the old Chicago Nightclub building next door. Owner of the neighboring Sand Bar, Tim Huck, says nothing has changed except for the new fences added around the area.

Just last Sunday, Hick says a couple of bricks fell on the side of his building.

“This building, they have put up a ‘fire do not cross that line’ to secure this area. You’ve got parts of the building fell down just recently, as recent as Sunday, and it did fall into my building. The damage is very mild. You would be able to see where it just makes marks on my bricks.”

The building was already a safety concern before the fire. In May 2010, the roof at the rear of the Humphrey’s building partially collapsed. Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine said the previous owners “put no maintenance into the buildings and were unwilling to sell the buildings and many of the buildings went to the ground, unfortunately.”

Huck says the building should be demolished.

“The problem is that if a bigger portion of the wall hits my building with more weight, it can cause damage,” he said. “One person’s neglect is now causing financial burden, mental burden and just a black eye on the city for what started as just one person’s neglect.”

He says the building is a welcome sign to Shreveport, and it’s sending the wrong message.

“The reality is downtown has the lowest crime rate of any district in all of Shreveport, but when you come over, and you see things like this, it says ‘crime’ in your mind. It says ‘not safe’ in your mind. It says ‘not taken care of’ in your mind.”

The Shreveport Fire Department is still investigating last month’s fire, which took over 30 units and approximately 50 firefighters to bring under control.