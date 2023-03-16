RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston confirmed Wednesday that the arrival of Buc-ee’s in Ruston, La has been delayed due to a traffic study that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has to conduct.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker announced the new location in January. The popular travel center is known for its clean restrooms, numerous gas pumps and wide variety of snacks, making it a popular stop on road trips.

The new 53,000-square-foot travel center will include 120 gas pumps and provide a minimum of 200 full-time jobs.

Construction was slated to start later this year, and initial plans estimated it would be fully operational by 2025. According to reports, the study will push the opening of Buc-ee’s to the middle of 2025.

The City of Ruston will not receive approval from the state legislation for the service road until July 1, 2023.