BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City.

“Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City of Bossier,” said Mayor Tommy Chandler. “Brookshire’s has always been a staple in our community, and today we celebrated their continued investment in our city.”

Brookshire’s opening in Bossier (Source: Bossier City)

Brookshire’s opening in Bossier (Source: Bossier City)

Brookshire’s opening in Bossier (Source: Bossier City)

Brookshire’s opening in Bossier (Source: Bossier City)

Brookshire’s opening in Bossier (Source: Bossier City)

A large crowd of stakeholders marked the store’s grand opening with a ribbon cutting and performances from cheerleaders and marching band members from Benton High School.

Brad Brookshire says the store design is new to the company.

“It’s a new design that we’ve never built before, so we’re very excited about it. We’ve been in Bossier since the 60s, and we have two stores, one Super One and one Brookshire’s, but this is the first time we’ve gone north of I-20,” Brookshire said at the groundbreaking ceremony in 2021.

The new store is located at 4860 Airline Dr. near the intersection with Wemple Rd.

Brookshire’s Grocery Co. operates more than 180 stores, including Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s brands.