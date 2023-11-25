SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Black Friday marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. There were tons of people out at the Louisiana boardwalk, shopping around to get the best deal.

Black Friday shopping we all know and love, This year the Louisiana boardwalk opened its doors for a pop-up market right under the Bakowski Bridge of lights.

They are bringing in people from all over to shop for the next best deal.

“Come out and get the good sales,” says local shopper Kathryn Williams-McCowan.

“A lot of cars since it’s Black Friday, however not as big as Houston. But it’s still good. We’ve seen some jewelry. The food smells awesome. You can smell the sugar in the air,” said Houston Visitor Ivan Allen.

From handmade goods to sweet treats, black Friday for decades has been a great way to double down on savings.

“I didn’t know what to expect because I hadn’t been here before. This is my first time traveling and I didn’t know what to expect. But I’m pretty impressed,” said Allen.

Some shoppers were eager to know if discounts were as deep as they used to be.

And say shopping local is essential to supporting people in your community.

“Enjoying the prices and the gifts and getting ready for the next holiday, which is Christmas,” said McCowan

“I didn’t know that Shreveport had it going on like that. I was stunned by that very nice,” said Allen.