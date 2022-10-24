SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A controversial sex shop business was the topic of discussion at the Shreveport City Council work session Monday.

Former State Senator John Milkovich addressed the council to speak about the history of the Hustler’s Club when it came to Shreveport in 2003. He said the franchise applied to open under a different name at the time. Milkovich says this is similar to what is happening with the Hustler Hollywood store attempting to open in west Shreveport.

“If we’re going to try and imagine what some of these angry southern moms in the room are feeling, I think it’s some bad manners. Lying about your name, that’s bad manners. Coming in with ill motives, that’s bad manners. Mistreating our sisters and daughters, that’s bad manners. Trying to corrupt young children to build a future business model for yourself so you can get kids addicted to pornography and make money, that’s bad manners,” he said.

Councilmembers echoed his sentiment, saying the business applied under false pretenses and they want a review of its paperwork.

Public comments during the meeting lasted more than an hour, with many residents and church pastors from west Shreveport speaking out in opposition.

“We need to protect our children at all costs. We can’t deny the risk of exposure to our kids. The only way to keep this from happening is to not let this store open,” said resident Mandy Gordon.

“I’m raising my three daughters in west Shreveport. We’re cleaning the streets together and sowing into the local schools. We really believe the best is yet to come for west Shreveport,” said Shreveport Community Church Children’s Pastor Stephanie McKinley.

The Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission, Alan Clark, told the council that the Hustler Hollywood store applied under a regular retail permit with sexually-oriented products stock and sales under 20%.

Shreveport Police will review this to determine if they are violating city law. A city attorney told the council the administration plans to stop them from opening based on this violation.