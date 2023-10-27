SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Amazon has announced plans to build a second facility in Shreveport.

This facility will be the second Amazon location in Shreveport, with the first being a Robotics Fulfillment Center slated to open in mid-2024.

This new facility will be approximately 87,000 square feet and located at the Shreve Park Industrial Campus, located off Highway 3132.

Launch plans for this delivery station are in the early stages, with construction scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

“Shreveport is a great place to live and work, and we’re pleased to be setting local roots here,” said Jessica Breaux, Amazon Senior Manager of Economic Development.

“With the opening of our state-of-the-art fulfillment center that is slated for next year and now this delivery station, we will be hiring for more than 1,000 local, good jobs and able to serve customers faster and better in and around Shreveport. We appreciate the support of our great partners, including the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the City of Shreveport, and Caddo Parish.”

At Robotics Fulfillment Centers, employees work side-by-side with robots to pick, pack, and ship customer orders such as books, toys, and housewares. A last-mile facility is where customer orders are prepared for delivery to customers.

The company has been working directly with the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, which owns and manages the Shreve Park Industrial Campus, and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, the regional economic development organization supporting Caddo Parish.

The company says one of every five Americans lives within a 500-mile radius of Shreveport, making the city enviable for distribution and logistics companies.