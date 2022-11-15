SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new major grocery chain is coming to Shreveport soon. Aldi is planning to build a new location in southwest Shreveport as part of its recent expansion.

Construction of the new 19,423 square-foot grocery store is planned for the 9500 block of Mansfield Rd. in the Summer Grove neighborhood. It is one of several new locations planned for the large chain of grocery stores. There are a few ALDI grocery stores in south Louisiana, but this will be the first one in the northwest area.

ALDI Inc. submitted the site plans to the Metropolitan Planning Commission in October.

Building plans for Shreveport Aldi (Source: Metropolitan Planning Commission)

Shreveport Aldi location sketch (Source: Metropolitan Planning Commission)

Shreveport Aldi approved location (Source: Metropolitan Planning Commission)

The discount grocery chain is famous for its low prices and no-frills tactics. ALDI’s focus on its own brand of products makes up more than 90% of its sales, according to Business Insider. Numerator data shows that ALDI is the fastest-growing private-label grocer in the country. They say more shoppers are turning to private labels to save money due to inflation.

There are many things that make these grocery stores unique, cheaper and more efficient.

ALDI stores use a rental cart system, using a quarter to unlock a cart. The quarter is returned when the cart is. The system incentivizes customers to return their own carts. Customers also pack their own grocery bags, removing the need to charge customers for plastic bags. They also display produce and products in the crates and boxes they arrive in. These practices help keep costs lower and save the staff time. Shoppers can sign up for weekly emails on the latest ALDI Finds deals for more savings.

The company is also working to improve its sustainability. Currently, 62% of their packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable and 53% of their coffee products come from sustainable sources. They intend to eliminate all plastic shopping bags from their stores by the end of 2023 and are in the process of testing a smart building automation system.

The website states ALDI has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states and the chain is looking to grow. In Louisiana, a store opened in Laplace in late October, and a new location in Lafayette opens Thursday.