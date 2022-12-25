Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is dead, and police officers in Texarkana, Arkansas, have issued a warrant for the rest of another man, after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Texarkana on Christmas morning.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department responded to the incident at 9:50 a.m. on December 25, when multiple people called 911 after shots rang out at Brookhollow Apartments, located at 2511 East 24th Street.

Officers arrived on the scene to find injured Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana. Life-saving measures were taken, but Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division later issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker, 24, on charges of Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person. Police released, in a statement, the charges stemmed from the investigation of the shooting death of Aaron Bruce that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m. on Christmas day.

This is a developing story, and more details will be reported as they emerge.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department asks anyone with information concerning the investigation to contact them at 903-798-3154.