Part of I-20 shut down in Bossier City Friday afternoon due to a tractor-trailer fire in the eastbound lanes. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes.

According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.

State police say it is unknown how long this closure will last and ask drivers to use caution and avoid the area. LSP suggests I-220 as an alternative eastbound route.

There is no word yet on whether anyone is injured.