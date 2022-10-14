SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport.

According to online dispatch records, the first call came in at 10:51 a.m. for a fire emergency on Sestin Street, which runs off Texas Ave. near the intersection of Texas and Linwood. As of 12:30 p.m., there were 39 Shreveport Fire Department Units on the scene, along with several Shreveport police units and at least two Caddo Fire District units.

A KTAL/KMSS crew on the scene reports hearing explosions. Fire officials say several cars on the commercial property were involved in the fire and the explosions were likely from their tanks and tires.

There are no injuries reported.

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Dozens of units battle a massive fire near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and I-49 intersect south of downtown Shreveport on Fri., Oct. 14, 2022. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)



Drivers along the nearby interstates are stopping to see what is going on, as the smoke and flames can be seen for miles.