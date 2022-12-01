Bramlett Beans and Cornbread holds annual luncheon to help families in need during Christmas.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bramlett Beans and Cornbread held its 24th annual fundraising luncheon Thursday at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center.

The event raises money to provide food baskets and Christmas gifts for Texarkana residents in need.

People pay $5 or donate six non-perishable food items for their lunch at the event.

“We’re all trying to serve those families in need, and no matter how much service we provide there seems like there’s always a greater need than what we have available, so we need everybody’s help,” said organizer James Bramlett.

Bramlett says they plan to give out over 125 Christmas food baskets this year. Deliveries to families are made a week before Christmas.

Nonperishable food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Southwest Center located at 3222 W 7th Street in Texarkana, Texas.