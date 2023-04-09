Keyonna Burks, 16 (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division are searching for a runaway teen who could be endangered and is asking to the public to help find her.

According to BCPD 16-year-old Ke’Onna Kennedy Burks was last seen wearing bright pink shorts and a jacket. She is five-foot-six and weighs about 220 pounds. Ke’Onna has long red and black braids in her hair and has two nose piercings.

Anyone with information about Ke’Onna’s location should call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100; you can also provide an anonymous tip by using www. p3tips.com.