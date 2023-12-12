BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Last night, three juveniles were arrested for the murder of a teen in Haughton.

Bossier Sherrif’s office received a call shortly after 9.30 p.m. regarding a person lying in the parking lot in the 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane.

According to a press release, when deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives and crime scene investigators identified a vehicle believed to be connected to the murder and notified surrounding officers.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives, through multiple interviews, BPSO deduced that the victims were all acquaintances and had been together prior to the murder.

The first juvenile was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder during the early morning hours.

The other two juveniles involved in this murder were arrested today by Bossier Parish Detectives.

“Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to Bossier to Shreveport,” Sheriff Whittington stated in a press release, “The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will spare no effort to make sure those who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions.”

This investigation is ongoing, and encourages individuals with information about this crime to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.