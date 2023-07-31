SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A food pantry in Bossier Parish has received a generous donation from a local business.

Operation Blessing, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office food pantry, was given “a substantial donation of canned and packaged food items.”

The gift was donated by Bossier Federal Credit Union employees, who divided into teams and competed to determine which Bossier Federal Credit Union location could gather the most food for the donation.

A portion of the donation BFCU made to BPSO’s Operation Blessing. Image: BPSO.

“You all have done a fantastic job bringing this donation to fruition. Thanks to your generosity, families throughout our parish will be blessed as they gather around the table tonight,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said to the employees of BFCU in a statement.

The teams raised more than 1,000 lbs. of food for Operation Blessing, which accepts donations of non-perishable foods year-round.

Elderly residents who live on fixed incomes and other residents of Bossier Parish who suffer from food insecurity benefit tremendously from the pantry.

Approximately 400 families in Bossier Parish are served by BPSO’s Operation Blessing.

Whittington said donations are a lifeline for many people and that he is grateful to the employees of BFCU who undertook exceptional efforts to make the donation possible.

Those interested in contributing to Operation Blessing may contact the BPSO at (318) 747-8600.

Donations may also be dropped off at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.