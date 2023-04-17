Today on Loving Living Local we peer into the realm of eco-ingenuity with Todd France, proprietor of AMARK Metals, to explore the benefits – and longevity – of their metal roofing and siding. Metal roofing and siding, windows and doors too – residential, commercial. Most companies promise delivery in a week or two; AMARK fills each order the same day it’s placed. Whether a bag of screws or an entire building, every customer receives the same dedication.

Todd France / AMARK Metals

Believing in metal, he sampled competitors till lacking what AMARK now offers: strong service and care. Serving community as birthright, his father’s Air Force years and his own firefighting past saw AMARK’s lights turn on in 2008. Metal warrants 40 years! Far better insulation and longevity versus standard shingles. 19 colors to choose, even camouflage for deer stands. A metal roof lasts a lifetime.

ArkLaTex region, AMARK delivers with reliable service, bringing exceptional experience to each door. Their pledge: outstanding service, competitive pricing, premier materials.

But common concerns and questions on the mind, AMARK has the answers:

Noise in rain: AMARK installs over felt and plywood or existing roofs, matching standard materials’ sound. Proper attic insulation reduces noise still.

Aesthetics: AMARK understands appearance matters most. A palette of styles, colors, finishes covers any home or building. See before and afters – the transformation astounds!

Over existing roofs: AMARK easily installs lightweight metal roofing over existing, saving costs by eliminating removal and disposal.

Energy savings: Metal reflects sun’s heat, unlike materials that absorb and keep. Metal cools quickly after sunset, lowering energy costs for life.

Initial outlay: Higher upfront cost but lasting, low-maintenance material; no replacements or additions every decade. Purchase something truly helping the environment by reducing waste consumption!

Vice President Todd France is eager to answer questions and guide a personalized tour.

Contact tfrance@amarkmetals.com or 318-752-6600 during business hours.

Embrace the AMARK difference today: exceptional quality, unmatched speed, unparalleled service await in the world of AMARK metal roofing solutions.