BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Council released a statement announcing that the proposed SporTran budget cut has been removed from their agenda and no changes to SporTran’s services in Bossier will be made at this time.

Earlier this year, the Bossier City Council proposed a budget cut of $400 thousand. The new budget was offering a max of $500 thousand for 2023 and SporTran CEO Dinero Washington confirmed the budget cut would greatly impact paratransit riders, individuals with disabilities who use their services to live independently.

During the city council meeting held on January 24, Mayor Tommy Chandler confirmed there are no discrepancies with the budget. Community members and Washington spoke out with their concerns to the changes.

The council decided to review other options and reconvene on February 21.

The city council has reviewed this item and removed it from the agenda until further notice. They have also requested an in-depth analysis of SporTrans services within Bossier City.

The information collected will assist the council in developing a plan to move forward. But as of now, they believe it is in the best interest of citizens to remove this item from the agenda.