BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The director of Public Works for Bossier Parish has issued a boil advisory for the residents of Haughton on the Village Water System.

The Village Water covers an area stretching east along U.S. Hwy. 80 from Bellevue Rd. to near the border of Bossier and Webster parishes, according to the Bossier Parish Police Jury.

The affected area includes residents who live on Highway 164 South of Highway 80 and any adjacent side streets.

Public Works of Bossier City reported it is due to repairs on the main line affecting the water pressure.

Officials predict the mainline to be repaired by morning.