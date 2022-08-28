(The Hill) – Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke (D) said he was pausing his campaigning on Sunday after he was hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

O’Rourke tweeted Sunday afternoon that he started to feel ill on Friday and checked into the Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, where he was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” the Democratic candidate wrote. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke is seeking to knock off Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who is seeking re-election.

The race is expected to be close; Abbott was leading O’Rourke by seven points in a poll released this month.

O’Rourke, who previously ran for a Texas Senate seat and narrowly lost to incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz (R).

Earlier this month, O’Rourke drew national headlines when he called out a heckler who laughed as the candidate discussed the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead.