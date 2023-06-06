SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A beloved former coach and leader in Louisiana high school baseball folklore succumbed to cancer Monday according to reports.

Ronnie Coker was one of the winningest coaches in the history of high school baseball in the state and his cancer diagnosis in spring 2021 was a shock to former players and coaches that Coker had mentored over the years.

During the documentary Win the Day: The Ronnie Coker Story the coach recalled how the conclusion of his career met with a turning point in his life – a cancer diagnosis.

Coker battled with stage IV colon cancer for the next two years, entering remission then fighting again.

Parkway renamed its baseball field for Coker in 2022.