TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the 2022 UIL football postseason began with multiple matchups featuring teams from East Texas. Check out all of Thursday night’s final scores below.
Cooper 63, Hawkins 6
Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13
Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14
New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0
Timpson 60, Groveton 3
Beckville 77, Rivercrest 7
De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40
Tune in to the Friday Night Blitz at 10:15 on KTAL NBC 6 for all the playoff scores and highlights. For the most up-to-date high school football coverage in the ArkLaTex follow @KTALSports on Twitter and Facebook!