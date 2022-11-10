TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Tonight the 2022 UIL football postseason began with multiple matchups featuring teams from East Texas. Check out all of Thursday night’s final scores below.

Cooper 63, Hawkins 6

Pleasant Grove 48, Van 13

Pottsboro 33, Gladewater 14

New Boston 59, Grand Saline 35

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Daingerfield 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

Newton 58, Hughes Springs 0

Timpson 60, Groveton 3

Beckville 77, Rivercrest 7

De Kalb 42, Edgewood 40

