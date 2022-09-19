BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal, state and local officials.

The Baton Rouge man pled guilty to conspiring “with his codefendant Travis James and others to obtain, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

The nickname for the investigation was Operation Hidden Fee and it centered around what investigators believed was a local drug trafficking network.

Murphy was convicted “of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and

crack cocaine,” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

During the investigation, DEA agents were able to legally tap phones belonging to Travis James.

“During those court-authorized wiretaps, Murphy brokered multi ounce transactions of cocaine and crack cocaine for customers,” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

The subsequent meetings involving James and Murphy took place in Port Allen and or Baton Rouge.

James brought the cocaine to “either to waiting customers or to Murphy, who then supplied his buyers,” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

James and Murphy were both stopped in transit to Baton Rouge on January 11, 2018.

Law enforcement performed traffic stops on each of them for traffic violations.

A subsequent search of the vehicle driven by Murphy uncovered “several vacuum sealed bags

containing suspected bricked cocaine,” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.

Murphy admitted that he owned the bag which contained the cocaine.

These organizations took part in the investigation:

Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF)

Internal Revenue Service

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office

Baton Rouge City Police Department

Louisiana State Police

After Murphy is done serving time in prison, the Baton Rouge man will have to remain under supervised release for three years.

“To date, nine members of this large-scale conspiracy have been prosecuted and convicted,” according to the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana.