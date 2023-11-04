CADDO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The annual Art in the Park celebration of art and nature has arrived featuring 50 local artists from amateur to professional artists. Their assignment highlighted nature using materials like stone, pine, and needles.

The event showcased local talent with their musical lineup, like, Shreveport native, ‘QMajor The Violinist‘, Twang Darkly played instruments composed of scrap wood, gourds, and bamboo, and Music Prize 2022 Audience Choice winner Benedetto.

“I feel like it is one of our funniest events. It’s very relaxed, and it feels low-key. I feel like people come and relax and they linger, and they enjoy the park and they enjoy the trees, they enjoy the music, they enjoy the art. It’s just a slow-paced way to spend a day in the forest,” said Education coordinator of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, Stacy Gray.

Art in the Park was located in Richard Park in Shreveport from noon to 4 p.m.

The event also had hands-on activities and painting sessions for children and is held annually on the first Saturday in November.

The public is encouraged to contact the Parish of Caddo if individuals would like to participate next year.