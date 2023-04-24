Image of Zachary Glass provided by Shreveport Police. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty Department.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect has been arrested by Shreveport Police and charged with multiple crimes after an alleged burglary on Sunday

Officers were attempting to respond to a burglary in progress on Apr. 23 around 4:28 p.m. when they spotted the vehicle of a suspect. A pursuit then began at the scene of the alleged burglary at 5500 Financial Plaza and ended when the suspect crashed into a home in the 6200 block of Lakeshore.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot and was quickly apprehended.

Zachary Glass, 40, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Flight from an Officer, two counts of Hit and Run, and Resisting.

No injuries were reported.