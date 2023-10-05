LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A program by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission can result in a free lifetime hunting and fishing license for a lucky hunter.

AGFC said in a release that the free license program is part of its ongoing effort to fight chronic wasting disease, an infection found in deer and elk. Hunters are encouraged to submit a sample, and by doing so their name will be entered into a drawing at the end of 2023 – 24 hunting season where two winners will be awarded a resident sportsman’s combination license and permit valued at $1,000.

Officials said that sample drop-off containers in every Arkansas county are the most popular method for turning in samples, with some counties having multiple containers.

Container locations and alternate means of turning in samples are listed on the AGFC’s CWD website.

AGFC officials said the agency has tested 42,000 white-tail deer and elk since the disease was first reported in the state in 2016, with the disease found to date in 18 counties.