STAMPS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters in Stamps, Arkansas worked quickly to save a postal service worker who found himself stuck in a rushing flash flood.

”It came so fast, I didn’t know what to do,” said Freddie Solomon, contracted Postal Service driver.

The community of Stamps relies on Freddie Solomon to deliver their mail, but on Wednesday morning his route had an unexpected detour.

“Saw the flooded water and stopped, was going to back up. When I stopped the water came and swept the truck over into the ditch,” said Solomon.

Solomon attempted to get himself to safety he slipped and fell into the fast-moving water which had already swept the truck into the ditch. Solomon explains how he grabbed onto the mirror and hoisted himself on top of the truck before quickly making his last phone call fearing his phone may die.

Solomon’s quick thinking saved his life.

“One minute you’re driving, the next you’re fighting for your life,” Solomon recalled.

Every step he took helped Solomon safely escape.

”We feel like he followed all safety precautions, it was an act of God that he is alive,” Natasha Brewer, manager of the company Solomon is contracted through.

The sight and impact of flooded waters is a first for Brewer.

Transportation officials say they haven’t seen such a thing in more than 50 years.

”I have seen it to where the pond was flooded pretty good over here but not this bad. Roads have buckled, culverts pushed out of the ground, we have a pond here in town that’s flooded over a highway,” said Jamie Flournoy, Public Works Director for City of Stamps.

As they work to restore power for residents others are simply thankful to be alive.

“Just thank the man upstairs that it wasn’t my time to go yet,” said Solomon

Along with working to restore power City Public Works began their morning barricading roads detouring drivers and clearing fallen trees off roadways.