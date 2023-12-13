LAFAYETTE, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) — The number of medical school graduates in Arkansas is outpacing the number of residency positions available, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

ACHI, a nonpartisan independent heath policy center reported, in 2023, there were only 356 residency positions available, leaving many of the 401 graduates with no choice but to pursue training opportunities outside of the state.

The number of medical residents has increased to a total of 153,883 in 2023, with approximately 5,000 new residents each year, as reported by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

All the while facing a national physician shortage as a result of administrative burdens, burnout, science attacks, healthcare consolidation, a broken Medicare system, and worsening health crises.

“The increase in the number of graduating physicians, both M.D. [Doctor of Medicine] and D.O. [Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine] outpaced available residency positions necessary for their next step in training,” stated the ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson in a press release, “To ensure Arkansans have access to primary and specialty care in the future, we must strengthen our training pipeline for future physicians by investing in more residency positions in our state.”

The AAMC recorded, residents nationwide who completed residency training between 2011 and 2020, 57% continue to practice in the state where they completed their residency.

Arkansas has only six active full-time primary care physicians per 10,000 Arkansans. Six counties had only one full-time primary care physician in that year, according to the ACHI.

Pending accreditation, the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville is expected to welcome its inaugural class in 2025, further heightening the need for new residency positions.