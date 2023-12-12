MAGNOLIA, AR. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lora Stamps is set to make her debut on Wheel of Fortune.

Working as a nurse during the pandemic Lora Stamps decided to send a video audition in around February of 2021 to Wheel of Fortune Casting. It all began with a desire to do something fun during the pandemic as a tired mom and front-line worker.

Although it is now a few years since the submission. Stamps said she is still a very tired mom and grateful for the opportunity to be on the Wheel of Fortune for Pat Sajak’s last year.

This episode is themed for the holidays as Disney’s Secret Santa and is set to air on Tuesday, December 12th at 6:30 p.m.