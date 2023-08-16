HOPE, AR (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope Public Schools are hosting a ‘Back-to-School Bash’ that will take place on August 24, 2023, at Fair Park in Hope Arkansas.

The event begins at 5 pm through to 7 pm and is in partnership with Hope Public Schools, Farmers Bank, the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, and many other local community partners.

The event features free food, drinks, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, a Baggo Competition, music, gift card giveaways, and more.

They’re inviting students and parents of Hope Public Schools to attend the fun-filled evening to begin the school year.