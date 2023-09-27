HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Hope Public Schools is offering free English classes for adults along with childcare.

“Our district has a growing Hispanic population. A lot of times, parents will come to our schools and can not communicate with teachers and staff,” said Home to School Advisor Kayla Jones.

Programs will teach participants to improve their English in order to better communicate with teachers, coaches, and school staff.

The ‘Connecting Families Through English’ class will occur twice a month and begins on October 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Beryl Henry Elementary Cafeteria at 2000 South Main Street.

Jones says the classes will not only help families but help their children.

HOPE ARKANSAS PUBLIC SCHOOL offer English classes to families. Source: HPS Magnet

“This class will meet twice a month, with hopes that participants meet their English-speaking goals by the end of the school year, and the Magnet Team will hold a graduation from those families,” stated Jones.

For more information, contact Kayla Jones by email at kayla.jones@hpsdistrict.org or Anna Gillingham by phone at 870-777-3451 extension 615.