LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Exxon Mobil announced plans to drill the first lithium well in Arkansas Monday morning alongside Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

In a statement released from Exxon Mobil, the natural gas company acquired the rights to 120,000 gross acres of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas earlier this year.

Sanders said that the first well will be located near Magnolia in Columbia County.

The first production is targeted for 2027.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.