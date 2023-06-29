LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people died and one was injured after a collision on Highway 71 near Ogden Wednesday evening.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, 34-year-old Matthew West of Shreveport was driving a 2023 Toyota Tundra south on Hwy 71 near Ogden when the truck left the roadway, veered onto the right shoulder of the highway, and struck a motorist who was parked on the shoulder to change a flat tire.

At the time of the crash, 34-year-old Christopher Robinson of New Boston parked his 2017 Ford Transit Van to assist another motorist who attempting to change a flat tire.

The crash fatally injured Robinson, 65-year-old John Hucke, and 61-year-old Carrie Flynn both from Shreveport. All three deceased were pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner at 5:05 p.m.

The crash also injured West and he was taken to CHRISTUS Saint Michael’s Texarkana.