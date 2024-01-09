COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Columbia County found a dead body inside a house that burned down Tuesday.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an unreported house fire in the area of Columbia Road 224 in the Taylor community.

After arriving, deputies say they found a dead body inside the burnt residence.

Detectives processed the area and collected evidence.

The body will be submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory, along with other evidence for identification and notification.