LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – With extreme heat and unusually dry conditions causing fire-friendly conditions across the state of Arkansas, one government entity is hoping to help rural Arkansas volunteer fire departments by giving them the opportunity to acquire wildland fire suppression kits.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is taking applications for wildland fire suppression kits until Oct. 20. After receiving a grant through the United States Forest Service, the Forestry Division has been enabled to provide 85 kits to volunteer fire departments across Arkansas.

Included in the kits are lightweight wildfire-resistant coveralls, wildland gloves, rakes, backpack water pumps, and leaf blowers.

Paper applications are available, but rural volunteer fire departments are encouraged to enter their applications online. The applications will be scored by criteria that include the population of the fire district, the number of square miles in the district, the number of wildfires in the district (on average), and other factors.

Rural volunteer fire departments that are selected to receive the kits will be notified in November. The kits will be handed out when supplies are received or by the spring of 2024.

To learn more about submitting your fire department’s application for a kit, call Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at (501) 679-3183 or click on this website.