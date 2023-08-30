BLEVINS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Comic-Con-themed event intended as a fun way to empower local youth in the spirit of the King Center’s non-violence training and education.

Hosted at the Blevins High School Gymnasium, this event aims to shine a spotlight on themes such as anti-bullying, youth empowerment, and the Six Principles of Nonviolence, as developed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Keynote speakers for the event include DuShun Scarbrough, the Executive Director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, and Commissioner Patrick Gulley. Together, they will share their insights and perspectives, offering words of encouragement for today’s youth.

“When Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. asked the question ‘What is your life’s blueprint?’ he was challenging us to consider our accomplishments,” Scarbrough said. “I am excited about the opportunity to provide words of encouragement to today’s youth — to encourage them to create a good blueprint. Some say our youth are the leaders of tomorrow, but I view them as the leaders of today. Dr. King laid a great foundation; it is up to us to continue building upon that foundation.”

The event is a collaborative effort of the Blevins School District, the Arkansas Department of Human Service, Arkansas Better Dads, and Southwest Power Pool. These partners are working with the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to spread Dr. King’s enduring message of love, tolerance, and nonviolence throughout the community.

The summit begins at 1 p.m. at the gymnasium located at 5954 Hwy 29 N. in Blevins.