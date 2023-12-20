TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Transportation and state law enforcement have a reminder for drivers ahead of increased traffic during the holidays – pass on the left.

According to Progressive, every state in the union has laws regarding proper lane usage – however, they vary in specifics and repercussions for the offender.

Sustained driving in the left lane in Arkansas is prohibited.

Act 1090, passed in 2021 by the Arkansas Legislature, outlines multilane highway usage and designates the left lane for passing while traveling in the same direction. The law was passed in order to prevent roadway backups and increase safety by reserving the leftmost lane for passing only.

“We want to remind drivers that it’s illegal and dangerous to impede the flow of traffic by driving in the left lane,” said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes.

Since Act 1090 went into effect in 2021, 411 citations and 3,100 warnings for left-lane driving were issued, according to a recent report.

“Some people don’t realize they are breaking the law when they continuously drive in the left lane and impede other vehicles from passing,” ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor stated. “ARDOT and our law enforcement agencies are working to educate drivers and increase safety on our roadways.”

According to the National Motorists Association, maintaining traffic flow in the right lane keeps the flow of traffic smooth. They also noted increased fuel efficiency as a result of reduced braking/acceleration and reduced traffic congestion since drivers aren’t creating obstacles and preventing one another from passing.

Drivers can get real-time travel information at idrivearkansas.com or ardot.gov.