TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – With only a few days left until election day in Arkansas, candidates are making last-minute stops to make their final messaging push to voters.

Democratic candidate for Governor Chris Jones made his way through Texarkana Wednesday. Nearly 70 residents filled the seats at Lonoke Baptist Church to hear the candidate speak.

Jones says he has already been to every county across the state and says the residents just want PB and J.

“Preschool, broadband, and jobs, we want every last community to have access to high-quality pre-k, because we know that’s a door to unlock education all the way through the trades, community college, four-year colleges,” Jones said. “We know that broadband is important as a part of the infrastructure, and of course, every community across the state needs economic development, and it starts with jobs.”

Jones, Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. all hope to win the Arkansas Governor’s race in the November 8th election.