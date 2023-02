WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – As many football fans spend their evening watching football closely, it was a good day for one Arkansas eagle.

Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas released the large bird back into the wild this afternoon near the El Paso community in White County.

The eagle had been found near Dardanelle earlier this year.

It spent several weeks under a vet’s care for a soft tissue injury.

To learn more about Raptor Rehab, visit them online.