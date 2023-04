SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The road to Sulphur has officially begun. The first round of the 2023 LHSAA Softball playoffs wrapped up on Monday.

Both Airline and Northwood overcame early deficits to win big in the opening round.

See how every area team fared in round one and who they’ll face in round two. Area teams are listed in bold. Seeds are listed in parenthesis. To view each bracket in its entirety click on each classification.

(5) Natchitoches Central: Bye | NCHS will face (12) Sulphur in Round Two

(19) Haughton 12, (14) Southside 1 | HHS will face (3) Sam Houston in Round Two

(11) Airline 9, (22) Neville 0 | AHS will face (6) Walker in Round Two

(10) Fontainebleau 7, (23) Benton 6

(17) Ben Franklin 7, (16) Caddo Magnet 6

(9) Mount Carmel 15, (24) C.E. Byrd 0

(12) Captain Shreve 15, (21) Edna Karr 0 | CSHS will face (5) Archbishop Chapelle in Round Two

(13) Northwood 11, (20) West Jefferson 1 | NHS will face (4) Pineville in Round Two

(1) North Desoto: Bye | NDHS will face (17) Erath in Round Two

(12) Minden 2, (21) Franklinton 0 | MHS will face (5) Brusly in Round Two

(17) Evangel Christian Academy 12, St. Michael the Archangel 1 | ECA will face (1) Buckeye in Round Two

(8) Many 20, (25) Avoyelles 10 | MHS will face (9) Pine Prairie in Round Two

(12) Caldwell Parish 10, (21) North Webster 6

Winnfield/Mansfield | will face (6) South Beauregard in Round Two

(1) Calvary Baptist: Bye | CBA will face (16) Catholic-New Iberia in Round Two

(14) Loyola College Prep 19, (19) Episcopal 6 | LCP will face (3) St. Charles in Round Two

(16) South Plaquemines 17, (17) Haynesville 5

(9) Lakeside 16, (24) Centerville 1 | LHS will face (8) Vinton in Round Two

(3) Logansport: Bye | LHS will face (14) Grand Lake in Round Two

(14) Grand Lake 17, (19) Plain Dealing 2

(14) Glenbrook 9, (19) Hanson Memorial 6 | GHS will face (3) St. Frederick in Round Two

(11) St. Mary’s 18, (22) St. Martin’s Episcopal 3 | SMA will face (6) St. John in Round Two

(17) Summerfield 9, (16) Zwolle 8 | SHS will face (1) Holden in Round Two

(4) Converse: Bye | CHS will face (20) Maurepas in Round Two

(3) Florien: Bye | FHS will face (14) Monterey in Round Two

(7) Stanley 15, (26) Gibsland-Coleman 0 | SHS will face (10) Calvin in Round Two

No area teams remaining.