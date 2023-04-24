BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coastal advocates and organizations from across the state gathered on Monday at Louisiana’s capital, where discussions centered on coastal sustainability, climate, and the Bayou State’s current energy transition.

Officials also proclaimed the dates of Apr. 24 – Apr. 28 to be Coastal Industry Week in the state of Louisiana, and their reasons for making such a proclamation are considered crucial to many of the residents and businesses that make their homes along Louisiana’s coastline.

Governor John Bel Edwards has called CIW a “well-deserved attention to the significant efforts being made to create jobs that will lead to solutions to help protect the rich history, culture, diverse ecosystems, and valuable natural resources of our vast coast.”

Edwards said Louisiana’s future depends on the hundreds of organizations and companies working tirelessly to design, build, and operate projects that will restore our fading coast.

CIW is an opportunity, said the governor, to highlight their important work.

Louisiana has invested more than $21.4 billion since 2007 in coastal protection and restoration projects across 55,807 acres of Louisiana habitat. 369 miles of levee improvements and 71.6 miles of barrier island and headland works have been completed, too.

The Louisiana Legislature kicked off Coastal Day with a business networking and matchmaking event at LSU’s Center for River Studies. Companies and organizations interested in coastal work were given the opportunity to meet and find commonalities. Contractors who work in the coastal and water management sectors were matched with others who need their expertise.

“We’re honored to play a role helping local companies get involved with one of the most important issues Louisiana faces,” said Laci Meloncon, The Coastal Technical Assistance Center’s Program Director.

Lunchtime webinars on issues such as “Insights from Louisiana’s Coastwide Reference Monitoring System,” “Louisiana’s Coastal Vegetative Planting Program,” and “CRMS Sites Capture Coastal Change” will occur all week. Click here to learn more and to access the lunchtime webinars.