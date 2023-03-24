SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – States nationwide are deciding how, when, or if children should be exposed to various literary themes they deem controversial. On Wednesday, the ACLU published an open letter in Louisiana explaining Constitutional protections for Americans against government censorship.

“Our First Amendment rights to read, explore, and debate new ideas is about more than principle,” Alana Odoms Executive Director of Louisiana’s ACLU said. “A free exchange of ideas is crucial to understanding our history and charting our path for the future.”

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote in a message called protecting innocence that “some of the materials currently available to children in our state’s public libraries have more in common with the misery Pandora released than the hope she was able to contain.”

One of the books Landry wants to keep out of the hands of young children in modern society is the first novel written by Toni Morrison, The Bluest Eye.

“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it,” Toni Morrison once said, perhaps explaining her reason for becoming a writer.

Morrison’s novel The Bluest Eye has undoubtedly sparked discussions about what it means to be a young girl who has internalized the horror that has consumed the world around her and has deep-rooted self-hatred. The book’s subjects are intense, including racism, sexism, violence, rape, incest, and mental health struggles – many issues young Black, brown, and queer youth have or will encounter.

And the themes all occur within the context of the main character’s childhood, a time frame society considers out-of-bounds for such horrifying events.

Not all childhoods are picturesque, as Toni Morrison vividly describes in that novel. And not all children have the privilege of childhood innocence that Landry and others desperately want to protect.

However, in Louisiana, where The Bluest Eye is banned in many libraries, children die of violence at two times the rate of the national average. So it seems they do need protection but maybe not from books.

“Material that some find offensive may be enlightening and enriching to others,” ACLU wrote in an open letter to Louisianians.

(WFLA photo of banned books)

Books are the doorways through which we walk to gain an understanding of one another.

For those who lived sheltered childhoods, reading books that expose subjects they may be unfamiliar with may be a difficult and uncomfortable journey. But for others, sometimes reading such a book can make them feel they aren’t alone for the first time in their lives.

“Ideas are powerful,” wrote Odoms. “That’s why intellectual freedom is protected by the First Amendment.”

Just one book can make a massive difference in someone’s life. Equally, the absence of that book is felt just as profoundly.

“Somewhere inside you is that free person I’m talking about. Locate her and let her do some good in the world,” wrote Toni Morrison in the book Beloved.

The American Library Association‘s website states that censors often don’t consider that if they succeed in suppressing the ideas they don’t like today, others may use that precedent to hide the thoughts and images they don’t appreciate tomorrow.

The governmental tradition of banning books is not new. But the Director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom calls the modern-day effort to restrict school library books a “national phenomenon.”

The ALA reports that 71% of voters say they oppose efforts to remove books from public libraries. But 1,269 attempts to have books removed from libraries in the United States made 2022 the year with the highest number of attempted removals since ALA began keeping records two decades ago.

Back in Louisiana, Odoms said on Mar. 21 that public libraries are places where our young people should be able to learn about themselves and people who are different from themselves, not denied access to the diverse perspectives that books and art offer us. And she believes that for countless LGBTQ+ youth who face bullying, isolation, and depression in their communities, representation in books and literature can be a lifesaving refuge.