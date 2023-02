NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — AARP Louisiana is hosting a telephone town hall to discuss Louisiana`s home insurance crisis.

The event will be held live at 10 a.m. and residents can call in to talk to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon about the current crisis.

Donelon will be available to answer questions as well as explain the efforts that his office is doing to help.

Those wishing to attend can pre-register here.

