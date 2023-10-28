SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned eight indictments on Thursday, October 26.

Shreveport resident, Brandon Batiste, 29 is being indicted with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of John Henry Ruffin Jr., which wounded five people at a night club on July 15, 2023.

That same night, Batiste was also indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated criminal property damage, and illegal carrying of weapons.

Steven Darnell Davis, 46, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder; and carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon onto school property. He is charged with the murder of Bre’Anna Hall.

Kenavion Baker, 26, of Greenwood, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 5th maniacal death of Terry Morris.

20-year-old, Morris was found in the trunk of a car involved in a police chase that ended in San Augustine County, Texas.

During the events of July 5th’s murder, Baker is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon armed robbery by use of a firearm; aggravated assault with a firearm; and theft of a motor vehicle.

Three males are also being indicted for varying levels of sexual assault charges:

Demetrius Washington, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a 13-year-old juvenile and sexual battery;

Shreveport male, Calvin Johnson, 29, is charged with first-degree rape of a two-year-old and;

West Monroe male, Rodney Lowery, 59, is charged with first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery.

According to the media release, due to the nature of the charges Washington, Johnson, and Lowery were filed under seal.