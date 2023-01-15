Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A stolen vehicle with 5 juveniles inside wrecked into another vehicle while in pursuit by the police. Juveniles attempted to flee on foot but were captured by Shreveport Police officers.

Just before 6:30 pm on January 14, 2023, Shreveport Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13, 2023. The stolen vehicle immediately fled from patrol officers when colliding with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue.

The 5 juvenile suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended. The two individuals in the Ford Mustang had minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Officers upon searching the stolen vehicle recovered 5 weapons, 3 handguns (one that was stolen yesterday morning in a vehicle burglary), and 2 AR rifles (one was stolen in November). All weapons were loaded.

All the suspects were between the ages of 14-17 years old. All 5 juveniles were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and then booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Each of the suspects was charged with one count of illegal possession of a stolen vehicle, juveniles in possession of handguns, and the driver was charged with hit and run and negligent injury.