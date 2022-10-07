BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a 3-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered in Birmingham, one of the people responsible for her kidnapping has been convicted by a federal jury.

On Friday, a jury found Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap. Stallworth, along with his girlfriend Derrick Irisha Brown, had faced federal charges after Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken during a party in the Tom Brown Village housing project on October 12, 2019. Within 10 days, police had found McKinney’s body in a dumpster outside of Stallworth and Brown’s apartment in Center Point.

Stallworth’s conviction came after a weeklong trial where prosecutors brought up testimony and footage of Stallworth admitting that he and Brown kidnapped McKinney. However, Stallworth blamed Brown for McKinney’s death, claiming she smothered her to death by covering her nose and mouth.

Prosecutors also showed text messages that Stallworth allegedly sent to a family member saying: “l’m really sorry I did this. It was an accident.”

Stallworth and Brown are also facing capital murder charges in Jefferson County criminal court. No court date has been set in that case. Brown’s federal case has not yet gone to trial.

Stallworth is also facing possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with an intent to distribute in an unrelated case.