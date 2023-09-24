Texarkana, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Two people lost their lives and two more were injured, including a 3-year-old child, in a crash in East Texas on Friday.

Officials said Margaret I. Reavis of Texarkana was driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent east on State Highway 31 when she turned in front of an oncoming vehicle around 9:38 a.m. Reavis reportedly slowed to make a U-turn and pulled in front of Ryan W. Wilcoxson Jr.’s 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling westbound on Highway 31.

The truck reportedly crashed into the Hyundai, and both vehicles came to a stop in the westbound lanes.

Reavis and her passenger, Letha D. Frost of Tyler, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 3-year-old boy in the Hyundai was taken to a children’s hospital in Dallas with incapacitating injuries. According to authorities, all three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Wilcoxson was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.