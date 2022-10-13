SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, is being recognized by Opus Prize, for its mission to change the world through building strong communities. The Opus Prize recognizes unsung heroes who are conquering the world’s most persistent social problems.

Shreveport-based Community Renewal International is one of three global finalists. The Laureate will be awarded $1 million and the two remaining finalists will receive $100,000 each.

“The 2022 Opus Prize finalists exemplify faith-filled leadership through service and indefatigable dedication to alleviating human suffering. We are edified, ennobled and inspired by their example, and the world is more loving, healthier, and peaceful as a consequence of their work,” said Kerry Alys Robinson, Executive Director of the Opus Prize Foundation.

“The honor of representing Shreveport and Bossier City, as well as all of our truly wonderful family of supporters, volunteers, and full-time team members of Community Renewal International, as a Finalist in the Global Opus Prize is simply beyond words,” said McCarter. “The exciting thing is is how much this can help this movement of everybody in the world joining together to love and care for one another. That’s what we’re in this for.”

The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on November 3rd at The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.