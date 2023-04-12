SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tax Day typically falls on April 15, but with that being a Saturday, the deadline is extended to April 18.

“They gave us a few more days, which is awesome,” said Samuel Graves, Block Advisors MTL. “But also not really, because that gives us a few more days for people to postpone and procrastinate on doing their taxes.”

The entire process takes at least three days, so avoid waiting until the deadline.

“We have to call and follow up with the IRS and make sure all those things that we punched in are correct,” Graves said. “And the IRS has to double check behind us and make sure those numbers we plugged in matched the documents that we scanned from the client.”

Missing the deadline, means having to pay 5% of the unpaid tax per month, plus interest.

The filing cost seems to be why most people procrastinate.

“The fees,” Graves said. “It’s a little expensive. I think the cheapest one I’ve done today is about 195 bucks.”

The United Way’s “Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program” helps people who make $60,000 or less, persons with disabilities and taxpayers with limited English with free tax filing services.

“We always look at the individuals who are in poverty, and also who are those who are not working paycheck to paycheck, we’re not making ends meet,” said Rashida Davis, Vice President of Financial Stability of United Way of Northwest Louisiana. “And in the city of Shreveport that’s actually 60% of our population.”

Partner locations include churches, community centers and independent living facilities.

Services are by appointment only and are available in Bossier City, Coushatta, Minden and Shreveport through April 17.