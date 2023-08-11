LUBBOCK, Texas — As inflation holds its grip, the search for budget-friendly school supplies becomes an essential quest.

We took a deeper look at a school supply list for fourth graders and shopped online at the four top stores for school supplies – H-E-B, Office Depot, Target and Walmart.

A 24-pack of Ticonderoga (a brand that touts itself as being the world’s best pencil) unsharpened No. 2 pencils at Office Depot sat at $4.99, while the same pack was $3.99 at Target and $3.97 at Walmart. A 12-pack of the same pencils was $3.06 at H-E-B, so to equal 24 pencils, the total cost would be $6.12.

For wired headphones or earbuds, a necessity on most school supply lists nowadays, we went with the Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones – (MDR-ZX110). At Office Depot, the headphones cost $14.99, at Target they were on sale for $9.99 and at Walmart $16.74. H-E-B did not offer this brand of headphones, so we went with the cheapest option which sat at $6.21.

A pair of Fiskars 5″ Blunt Tip Scissors at Office Depot was $1.99, the same pair was $1.59 at Target and $1.58 at Walmart. The H-E-B brand blunt tip stainless steel scissors were $1.54 each.

These were just a few of the items where we compared the prices of specific brands.

The final list was comprised of, in most cases, the cheapest possible price per item at each store, including price when purchased online for some items. The price to purchase the full supply list at Office Depot was $100.16, at Walmart was $92.29, at Target was $79.33, and at H-E-B was $76.80.

The most budget-friendly store for this supply list was H-E-B.

Cathlene Thomas Elementary 4th Grade school supply list with costs per 1 pack or item:

The prices listed above were obtained on August 8.