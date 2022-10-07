BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a better year for development in Louisiana due to increased funding available for infrastructure projects.

That’s according to the Secretary of Transportation and Development, Dr. Shawn Wilson, the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Bossier City Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Wilson gave an update on the projects for the northwest region, including the I-49 Inner City Connector. He said the Interstate 20 repair project through Bossier came in 50% over budget, so they have to rescope that project for next year. He says the Jimmie Davis bridge project also needs a new rebidding process for next year.

Despite that, there is more money in the state budget to use for infrastructure.

“Some really good things are happening. Just yesterday, we announced 270 million that’s going to be spent on locally-owned bridges here in the state of Louisiana,” Dr. Wilson said. “And then the national investment that we’re seeing from the bipartisan infrastructure law is absolutely fantastic for infrastructure. They’re spending over a billion new dollars on infrastructure in Louisiana just in our formula program.”

Local business leaders, citizens and elected officials attended Thursday’s luncheon.