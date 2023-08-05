FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tax-Free Weekend, or Sales Tax Holiday returns to Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma this weekend and next weekend.
The Sales Tax Holiday allows shoppers to purchase certain items such as school supplies, art supplies, clothing, and certain electronic devices without having to pay sales tax on it according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
In Arkansas, Tax-Free Weekend runs from 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6.
The Sales Tax Holiday was instated in 2011 by Act 757. It allows the following:
- Clothing and footwear if the sales price is less than one hundred dollars $100 per item
- Clothing accessories and equipment if the sales price is less than fifty dollars $50 per item
- School supplies
- School art supplies
- School instructional materials
Tax-Free Weekend in Oklahoma will runs from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.
Tax-free weekend takes place next week in Texas from Aug. 11-13.
Shoppers can shop for clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks exempted from sales tax if the items are priced below $100. Online, phone, mail, custom order and in-store purchases qualify if:
- The item is both delivered to, or paid for, by the customer during the exemption period; or
- The customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the period ends.